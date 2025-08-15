Business
OpenDoor Names Interim Leader as CEO Carrie Wheeler Steps Down
Sunnyvale, California — OpenDoor Technologies announced on Friday that CEO Carrie Wheeler is stepping down, prompting the search for a new leader for the company. Shrisha Radhakrishna will take over as President and interim leader while the transition occurs.
Wheeler joined OpenDoor in 2020 as CFO and successfully guided the company through its SPAC listing. He will continue to serve as an adviser to the board until the end of this year. In a statement, OpenDoor confirmed that its CEO succession plan, which began in mid-2025, is already ‘well underway.’
Radhakrishna, previously OpenDoor’s chief technology and product officer, has been instrumental in developing innovative products quickly while cutting millions in infrastructure costs. His efforts include launching Cash Plus, a program designed to enhance operating speed and customer value delivery. Radhakrishna expressed enthusiasm about OpenDoor’s future, stating, ‘We are not only enhancing our current products but building the platform that defines the future of residential real estate transactions.’
During the announcement, OpenDoor’s stock experienced a 6.5% increase, with positive market sentiment shifting from bearish to bullish on platforms like Stocktwits. This stock volatility follows a recent surge influenced by discussions on social media streams.
Notably, hedge fund manager Eric Jackson has weighed in on OpenDoor’s potential for growth, labeling it a ‘100-bagger,’ which fueled further interest among investors. Analyst Anthony Pompliano also recently disclosed that he had taken a stake in OpenDoor, contributing to the excitement around the company.
Until an official CEO is appointed, Radhakrishna and CFO Selim Freiha will report directly to the board to oversee the company’s strategic direction.
Recent Posts
- Adidas Unveils All-Black Nebraska Uniforms for 2025 Season
- NCAA Issues Severe Penalties to Michigan Football for Scouting Violations
- Exciting Matchup Features Top Tennis Players in Action
- Cardi B Releases New Single ‘Imaginary Playerz’ Ahead of Upcoming Album
- Chicago Air and Water Show Set for August 16-17, 2025
- Cincinnati Open Quarterfinals Set: Who Will Advance to Semis?
- Debra Tice Reveals New Details in Austin Tice Case at Press Event
- Steal A Brainrot Codes Update Arrives for Fortnite and Roblox Players
- Zach Top’s Gender Reveal Surprise Steals the Show at West Virginia State Fair
- Airbnb CEO Warns Against Overestimating AI Agents as New Google
- Pitt Panthers Schedule Two Future Football Games Against MAC Opponents
- NCAA Set to Announce Findings in Michigan Sign-Stealing Scandal
- AI Disruption Forces Downgrade of Salesforce Amid Market Shift
- New Sports Puzzle Launches, Offers Hints for Players
- Mets Host Braves in Key MLB Clash on Thursday Night
- Microsoft Enhances Xbox PC App for Arm-Based Windows 11 PCs
- Week 1 NFL Preseason Highlights and Upcoming Games
- Trump and Putin Meet in Alaska Amid Spectacle and Tension
- OpenDoor Names Interim Leader as CEO Carrie Wheeler Steps Down
- New Machine Learning Feature Enhances Reader Engagement