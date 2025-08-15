OpenDoor Names Interim Leader as CEO Carrie Wheeler Steps Down

Sunnyvale, California — OpenDoor Technologies announced on Friday that CEO Carrie Wheeler is stepping down, prompting the search for a new leader for the company. Shrisha Radhakrishna will take over as President and interim leader while the transition occurs.

Wheeler joined OpenDoor in 2020 as CFO and successfully guided the company through its SPAC listing. He will continue to serve as an adviser to the board until the end of this year. In a statement, OpenDoor confirmed that its CEO succession plan, which began in mid-2025, is already ‘well underway.’

Radhakrishna, previously OpenDoor’s chief technology and product officer, has been instrumental in developing innovative products quickly while cutting millions in infrastructure costs. His efforts include launching Cash Plus, a program designed to enhance operating speed and customer value delivery. Radhakrishna expressed enthusiasm about OpenDoor’s future, stating, ‘We are not only enhancing our current products but building the platform that defines the future of residential real estate transactions.’

During the announcement, OpenDoor’s stock experienced a 6.5% increase, with positive market sentiment shifting from bearish to bullish on platforms like Stocktwits. This stock volatility follows a recent surge influenced by discussions on social media streams.

Notably, hedge fund manager Eric Jackson has weighed in on OpenDoor’s potential for growth, labeling it a ‘100-bagger,’ which fueled further interest among investors. Analyst Anthony Pompliano also recently disclosed that he had taken a stake in OpenDoor, contributing to the excitement around the company.

Until an official CEO is appointed, Radhakrishna and CFO Selim Freiha will report directly to the board to oversee the company’s strategic direction.