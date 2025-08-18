Business
Opendoor Stock Rises Nearly 900% Amid Reddit Hype
San Francisco, CA — Opendoor Technologies experienced a staggering stock surge of nearly 900% largely fueled by excitement on Reddit. This transformation saw the stock almost tenfold, prompting comparisons to Carvana, another highly discussed stock.
The skyrocketing interest began in early August when Reddit users championed Opendoor as a potential turnaround story in the real estate sector. However, despite impressive market performance, analysts warn that the company’s fundamentals are crumbling. Opendoor currently holds a market cap of $2 billion, marking a dramatic price change of 19.87% to $3.80 as of August 18, 2025.
While the online buzz energizes the stock price, its ongoing negative earnings and revised guidance give investors pause. They are faced with critical decisions: hold, sell, or enhance their investments in a volatile market.
Rick, a Wall Street Journal best-selling author, noted, “The hype surrounding Opendoor may distract from its underlying issues. Investors should be cautious.” His insights into stock analysis and options trading have reached audiences through platforms like Yahoo Finance and Forbes.
Currently, Opendoor doesn’t reflect a strong position within the market, raising concerns about sustainability. As discussions continue online, the question remains: will the hype hold up, or will it lead to a downturn for investors?
