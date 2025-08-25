Business
Opendoor Stocks Surge After Fed Chair Hints at Rate Cuts
San Francisco, CA — Opendoor Technologies Inc., the online real estate firm, experienced a dramatic rise in its stock price on Friday after comments made by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium hinted at possible interest rate cuts.
The company’s stock jumped more than 24.8% to reach a 52-week high of $5.00, driven by investor optimism surrounding lower borrowing costs. This surge marks an impressive year-to-date performance, with Opendoor’s stock climbing over 200% so far.
High-profile investors are linking this surge directly to Powell’s remarks. Investor Anthony “Pomp” Pompliano noted that Powell’s comments regarding potential rate cuts were a significant catalyst for the online real estate platform, which relies heavily on mortgage financing for its operations. He stated that lower rates could provide a favorable environment for Opendoor.
Eric Jackson of EMJ Capital echoed this sentiment, highlighting that rate cuts could relieve some of the financial pressures the company faces, particularly in an uncertain housing market. While the stock has seen a wave of speculative buying, analysts caution that Opendoor still confronts substantial challenges, including operating at a loss.
In its recent quarterly results, Opendoor reported a loss that was slightly wider than Wall Street estimates, even though revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $1.6 billion, outpacing analyst expectations of $1.5 billion.
Currently, Opendoor holds a consensus rating of Moderate Sell among analysts, with concerns about its profitability and the pressures of higher mortgage rates lingering. Despite the recent price rally, the stock’s raised price reflects more speculative momentum rather than strengthening fundamentals.
Opendoor operates in a challenging market characterized by high home prices and limited inventory, yet it maintains a solid current ratio of 4.35. This metric suggests good short-term liquidity, which could support the company amid ongoing challenges.
