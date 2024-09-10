Opposition Grows Against Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024

There is significant opposition among the Muslim community regarding the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, which many perceive as a government tactic to appropriate Waqf properties and undermine the Waqf institution.

Critics argue that the bill, introduced by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), risks centralizing authority over Waqf administration, diminishing the role of state governments, and legitimizing narratives that portray Waqf boards as abusive of government land rights.

Political analysts suggest that the introduction of this bill during a sensitive period is a strategic move by the BJP to assess the response of its coalition partners, particularly Janata Dal (United) and Telugu Desam Party, both of which have significant Muslim support.

Former Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, K. Rahman Khan, has called for all Members of Parliament to reject the bill, highlighting the lack of consultation with key stakeholders, which raises concerns about its legitimacy and potential damage to the Waqf system.

The proposed legislation reportedly overlooks existing frameworks that were developed through dialogue with stakeholders, risking increased alienation of minority communities.

Proponents of the bill argue that it aims to streamline the administration of Waqf properties, but critics assert that it may effectively undermine the autonomy of Waqf boards, which have historically managed these assets.