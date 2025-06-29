OpTic Texas Dominates Toronto Ultra in CDL Championship Semifinal

Kitchener, Ontario — Defending champion OpTic Texas secured a decisive 3-0 victory over the Toronto Ultra in the winners-bracket semifinal of the $2 million Call of Duty League Championship on Friday.

With this win, OpTic advanced to the finals of the tournament, showcasing their dominance throughout the match. The team’s strong performance included a landslide win of 250-87 on Skyline Hardpoint, a 6-1 victory on Rewind Search and Destroy, and a 3-0 sweep on Protocol Control.

Cuyler “Huke” Garland from the United States led OpTic with an impressive 55 kills and a plus-10 kill-death differential. In contrast, Toronto’s Tobias “CleanX” Jonsson completed the match with 46 kills but a minus-8 K-D differential.

In the other winners-bracket semifinal, the Boston Breach, seeded last among the eight playoff teams, edged out the Miami Heretics 3-2. Miami initially took the lead with a 250-238 win on Hacienda Hardpoint, but Boston responded with victories in Hacienda Search and Destroy (6-2) and Hacienda Control (3-2).

Eric “Snoopy” Perez from Mexico led the Breach with 91 kills, while Spain’s Jose “ReeaL” Fernandez recorded 106 kills for the Heretics but finished the match with a plus-28 K-D differential.

The tournament also witnessed two elimination matches, where the Vancouver Surge dominated the Los Angeles Thieves 3-0, and the Atlanta FaZe defeated the Carolina Royal Ravens 3-0.

In the Surge’s match, Jordan “Abuzah” Francois of Belgium stood out with 77 kills and a plus-7 K-D differential, while Los Angeles’ Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez managed 76 kills with a plus-11 K-D differential.

The FaZe achieved a strong victory against the Royal Ravens, winning 250-216 on Hacienda Hardpoint and 6-5 on Protocol Search and Destroy. Tyler “aBeZy” Pharris from the U.S. topped the charts with 67 kills and a plus-23 K-D differential for Atlanta, while Carolina’s Isaiah “Gwinn” Gwinn recorded 58 kills with a plus-8 K-D ratio.

Looking ahead, the schedule for Saturday features the winners-bracket final between Boston Breach and OpTic Texas, alongside several elimination rounds including matchups for the Ultra against the Surge and the Heretics versus the FaZe.

The championship prize pool promises significant rewards, with $800,000 set for the winners and subsequent financial incentives for other top-performing teams.