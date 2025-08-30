Optimism Builds for Nebraska Football’s 2025 Season Under Rhule

Lincoln, Nebraska – Nebraska football fans have plenty of reasons to feel hopeful about the upcoming 2025 season. With significant changes and additions to the team, optimism abounds. Head coach Matt Rhule is set to improve a program often plagued by inconsistent performance.

The 2024 season highlighted severe issues with the Cornhuskers’ special teams, characterized by poor kicking, blocked kicks, and weak coverage units. Special teams led to loss of significant field position and points. Rhule addressed this offseason priority by replacing special teams coordinator Ed Foley with Mike Ekeler, who had success at Tennessee. Ekeler’s tenure there saw his special teams average 13.9 yards per punt return, significantly outpacing Nebraska’s best returns from recent years.

Additionally, Nebraska bolstered its special teams roster through the transfer portal, securing long snapper Kevin Gallic, kicker Kyle Cunanan, and punter Archie Wilson, the school’s first ambipedal punter. Wilson has generated buzz among fans even before playing a game.

The relationship between Rhule and quarterback Dylan Raiola is another area of focus. With offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen at the helm, expectations are high as he aims to utilize Raiola’s talents effectively. Raiola struggled under former coordinator Marcus Satterfield, as the offense often felt stagnant. Since Holgorsen took over midseason, the coaching staff is eager to improve playmaking efficiency.

Wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. returns as a key player despite the loss of significant talent from last season. Newcomers like Dane Key and Nyziah Hunter aim to provide additional support in the receiving corps. This fresh talent could aid Raiola in creating a dynamic passing game, particularly after struggles in 2024.

Offensive line coach Donovan Raiola expresses confidence in the line’s development, drawing parallels to past successful eras in Nebraska football. The incoming talent from transfers suggests a bolstered offensive line that could support both the passing game and a young running back corps.

Rhule’s determination to elevate team performance led to substantial changes in player personnel. Only 16 players from the previous coach, Scott Frost‘s regime, remain on the roster. Rhule’s roster management appears focused on raising the overall talent level, which has seen improvement compared to last year.

The 2025 schedule presents opportunities for growth as the team faces manageable challenges early on. While matches against Cincinnati and Michigan loom later in the season, an early accumulation of wins would foster confidence in the younger squad. Nebraska’s coaching staff is hopeful that Rhule’s third-year strategy will mimic his previous successes in rebuilding programs.

As the season approaches, Rhule’s demeanor and rising confidence instill a sense of belief among fans and players alike. If the team meets its potential and shore up past weaknesses, Nebraska football could see significant improvement this season.