Business
Options Traders Bet on Nvidia’s Stock Surge Ahead of Earnings Report
Chicago, IL — Options traders are showing strong optimism for Nvidia‘s stock ahead of its second-quarter earnings report, scheduled for Wednesday, August 18, 2025. The latest data from Cboe Global Markets reveals that the most actively traded contracts are call options predicting the stock to reach $190 and $200.
This surge in trading activity suggests high expectations for Nvidia’s performance, driven in part by the company’s growth in AI infrastructure demand.
Nvidia’s stock price has recently approached its historical high, nearing $180.95. Analysts predict the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share with an estimated revenue of about $46.1 billion. Some analysts even suggest that revenue could soar to $55 billion.
The company’s market capitalization has exceeded $4 trillion, making the forthcoming earnings announcement particularly important for assessing the sustainability of this bullish trend.
The availability of options trading on Cboe Global Markets enhances liquidity and offers investors new tools for risk management and position leveraging. This development is expected to broaden participation among investors in Nvidia’s shares.
Besides Nvidia, earnings reports from Snowflake (SNOW), CrowdStrike (CRWD), and Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (MCVT) will also be closely monitored. With over 92% of S&P 500 companies having reported results, analysts anticipate an 11% increase in earnings per share for the second quarter, acknowledging lower expectations at the quarter’s start.
Market participants are keenly awaiting insights from Nvidia’s performance, as its earnings report may provide crucial information regarding the health of U.S. and global stock markets amid the ongoing ‘super bull market’ that began in April.
