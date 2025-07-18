Orange County Fair Prices Remain High Amid Changes

Orange County, California – The Orange County Fair is set to open on July 18, 2025, as officials brace for an influx of about 1 million visitors this summer. With prices for admission and parking remaining high, fairgoers are expected to experience a financial pinch amidst the festivities.

This marks the first fair under new CEO James Canfield, who started his role on July 1 after Michele Richards‘ retirement. Canfield was previously the senior director and general manager at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex in Alabama. According to Terry Moore, communications director at the OC Fair, Canfield’s appointment came after an extensive search that attracted 103 applicants.

The fairgrounds will continue to follow state sanctuary laws, which limit cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration agents, providing a sense of safety for many attendees amid ongoing federal deportation efforts. “The safety and inclusion of all fairgoers remains a top priority,” Moore confirmed.

Admission prices this year include $13 on Wednesdays and Thursdays and $15 on Fridays to Sundays. Senior and children’s tickets cost $9 daily. Parking fees have also seen a steep increase over the last few years, reaching $15 this year after rising from $10 in prior years. This trend has frustrated many patrons, as parking is often more expensive than admission itself.

Despite these increases, the OC Fair & Events Center‘s financial reserves have grown significantly, boasting over $67 million at the end of 2022. In 2023, the reserves dropped by about $15 million, but still reflect the center’s healthy financial position post-pandemic.

The 2025 OC Fair will run until August 17, excluding Mondays and Tuesdays. As Canfield takes the helm, he aims to enhance the visitor experience while managing costs. “This year is probably going to be an observing and learning year, but he comes with a lot of big venue management experience,” Moore said, noting that Canfield’s salary is lower than Richards’ at $208,950.