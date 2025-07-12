Orange County Fair Returns with New Food and Attractions

COSTA MESA, California — The 135th annual Orange County Fair kicks off this Friday at the Costa Mesa fairgrounds, promising to bring joy to over one million expected visitors.

Organizers have been hard at work prepping the 150-acre site for the event, which runs from July 11 to August 17. Terry Moore, spokeswoman for the OC Fair & Event Center, shared insights during a catch-up session on Thursday.

“There are trucks parked everywhere, unloading rides and setting up concession trailers,” Moore said. “At Centennial Farm, 4-H and FFA kids are working hard to get their animals ready. It’s a lot of work but incredibly rewarding.”

This year, daily attendance is capped at 50,000. However, concert-goers at ticketed events will be allowed entry throughout the day, even on crowded days. Last year, attendance surged to more than 1.13 million, with 12 out of 23 days exceeding capacity.

In addition to rides and games, the fair showcases local talent in competitions, with over 16,000 entries last year, bringing in $38,275 in prize money. Area residents excelled in various categories, demonstrating their creativity and skills.

Concession operators are also getting innovative with new menu items. Fairgoers can expect nopales tacos at Pepe’s Mariscos and Dubai chocolate brownies at Mom’s Bakeshoppe. “Last year’s bacon cotton candy on a smoked pork belly stick surprised us all,” noted Moore. “It’s a sweet and savory treat.”

A Taste of the Fair will be offered daily until 4 p.m., allowing visitors to sample items for just $5. Ride-sharing and public transit are encouraged, with parking available for $15 daily.

General admission is priced at $13 on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and $15 from Friday to Sunday. Tickets cost $9 for seniors and children aged 6 to 12, while kids under 5 can enter for free. The fair runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays at 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa.