Politics
Orbán Advocates for Ukraine-Russia Meeting to Alleviate War Tensions
Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán emphasized the importance of a meeting between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine in order to bring an end to the ongoing conflict between the nations.
During a panel discussion at the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio, Italy, Orbán stated that it is necessary for Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy to engage in direct communication. He remarked, “Of course. It’s necessary! … The first question is communication. If there is no communication, the war is getting worse and worse.”
Orbán acknowledged that he has maintained good relations with Zelenskyy despite Hungary’s complex stance regarding the invasion of Ukraine. This meeting occurs during Hungary’s six-month term holding the presidency of the Council of the EU, where Orbán has previously made attempts to engage in mediating the Ukraine conflict.
Both Putin and Zelenskyy have recently indicated their openness to mediators in peace discussions, though they do not consider Hungary as a viable option. In a recent panel at Russia’s Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Putin pointed towards countries like China, Brazil, or India as potential facilitators for peace negotiations.
Zelenskyy commented earlier this year that any effective “peacemaker” must possess either significant economic influence over Russia or a formidable military presence that instills fear in Putin. He highlighted the United States, China, and the European Union as potential players in this role.
