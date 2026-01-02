Oregon Awaiting Rose Bowl Winner for College Football Playoff Matchup

Atlanta, Georgia – Oregon has secured its spot in the College Football Playoff and is now waiting to face either Indiana or Alabama in the semifinals. The Ducks will take on the Rose Bowl winner in the Peach Bowl, scheduled for January 9, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. Eastern, live on ESPN.

DraftKings has provided hypothetical betting lines indicating that Oregon could be a 3.5-point underdog against Indiana, with an over-under of 51.5 points. If the Ducks meet Alabama, they will likely enter the matchup as a four-point favorite, with a projected total of 52.5 points.

Oregon’s only loss this season came against Indiana in Eugene, where the Hoosiers triumphed 30-20 on October 11. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning acknowledged Indiana’s preparation and execution during their previous game. ‘A really well-coached team,’ Lanning said. ‘They did a great job in this game; they were able to create pressure throughout.’ Lanning noted that they faced struggles in critical situations, such as third downs.

As Oregon prepares for the Peach Bowl, they are riding a successful streak, having won out since their defeat at the hands of the Hoosiers. Whether they face Indiana again or Alabama, the Ducks feel confident about their chances to advance to the national championship.

The rematch against Indiana could pose its own challenges, as it is difficult for teams to defeat the same opponent twice in one season. Meanwhile, if Alabama manages to upset Indiana in the Rose Bowl, Oregon will have a chance for a storied matchup against the historic program.

Regardless of the opponent, Oregon’s performance has impressed both fans and betting markets alike, as they have posted a 9-5 record against the spread this season. With an abundance of healthy players ready to return for the Peach Bowl, the Ducks are well-prepared to seize their opportunity for a title shot in Miami.