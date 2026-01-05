Oregon’s Dakoda Fields Plans Visit to Oklahoma After Entering Transfer Portal

Norman, Oklahoma – Oregon cornerback Dakoda Fields has scheduled a visit to the University of Oklahoma from January 4 to January 6, just one day after entering the transfer portal.

Fields, who is 6-foot-2 and weighs 200 pounds, was one of the first Oregon players to announce his decision to transfer in early November 2025. He did not see any game action as a true freshman in 2024 and recorded only one tackle during his redshirt freshman year in 2025.

A former four-star recruit, Fields was highly regarded in the 2024 class, being ranked as the 11th-best cornerback nationally and the 110th overall player. Now listed as a three-star transfer, he is rated as the No. 16 cornerback and the No. 205 player overall in the current transfer portal.

Oklahoma’s football team is looking to bolster its cornerback depth, especially after losing four players who entered the transfer portal. The Sooners are expected to return both starters from the past season, but Fields could provide valuable depth for the team.

Fields’ potential at Oklahoma may hinge on his ability to grow within head coach Brent Venables‘ system. Oklahoma’s defense allowed 33rd in the nation in passing yards per game last season, a statistic they are looking to improve after a disappointing playoff exit where they surrendered a 17-0 lead and allowed 232 passing yards to Alabama‘s quarterback Ty Simpson.

Fields still has three years of eligibility remaining due to his redshirt in 2024 and is looking to make a strong impact at his new program. He was previously a standout at Junipero Serra High School in California and received numerous offers from prestigious programs like Alabama, USC, and Ohio State.

The transfer portal opened on January 2 and will close on January 16, allowing players like Fields to explore new opportunities in college football.