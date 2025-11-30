Oregon Ducks’ Dante Moore Faces Crucial Decision Amid College Football Success

EUGENE, Oregon – The No. 7 Oregon Ducks marked senior day with a decisive victory over USC, effectively putting an end to the Trojans’ hopes of a College Football Playoff berth. While redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore did not participate in the senior festivities, his future in Eugene remains uncertain. Scouts have been closely monitoring Moore, who is rapidly rising on NFL Draft boards for 2026.

Moore’s pro-ready frame, exceptional accuracy, and strong command of Oregon’s offense have positioned him as a potential top-5 pick, with many evaluators suggesting he will declare for the draft unless he announces his return to college football.

The excitement was palpable as ESPN’s College GameDay aired from Eugene, featuring host Rece Davis and analysts including Kirk Herbstreit and Nick Saban. In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated’s Bri Amaranthus, Davis discussed Moore’s pivotal decision. This season, Moore has led the Ducks to a 10-1 record, overcoming significant obstacles like harsh weather and injuries to key players.

Davis highlighted the contrasts between college football development and the NFL’s business pressures. ‘There’s no rush,’ he told Amaranthus, stressing that Moore’s decision should be well-considered. ‘Make sure you’re ready for your life to change because it’s going to change in the pros.’

Moore’s current season has been remarkable, with stats that include completing 207 of 287 passes for 2,447 yards and 23 touchdowns, ranking fourth nationally with a 72.9% completion rate. He also set a school record with a 90% completion rate in a game against Minnesota.

While millions await Moore in the NFL, NIL deals could encourage him to remain at Oregon. His valuation has surged from $640,000 in August to $2.4 million currently, reflecting his rising prominence in college football. Coach Dan Lanning has emphasized the importance of not pressuring players into decisions before they are ready.

Davis also noted the potential for unfinished business, citing a possible national championship run could be a motivating factor for Moore to return. With a solid supporting cast and Lanning’s guidance, another season could enhance Moore’s prospects for a successful NFL career.

As the Ducks prepare for their next matchup and potential playoff positioning, Moore’s choice looms larger than ever, with the football community eagerly anticipating his announcement.