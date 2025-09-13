Sports
Oregon Ducks Face Northwestern Wildcats in Big Ten Opener
EVANSTON, Ill. — The fourth-ranked Oregon football team faces its first road test and Big Ten opponent of the season when they take on Northwestern at Martin Stadium on Saturday at 11 a.m. local time (9 a.m. PT).
The Ducks opened the season with a convincing 59-13 win against Montana State and followed it with a 69-3 victory over Oklahoma State. With an average score of 64-8, Oregon currently ranks in the top 10 nationally in both scoring offense and defense.
Northwestern, on the other hand, began its season with a loss to Tulane but bounced back last week with a 42-7 victory over Western Illinois. The Wildcats hold a slight edge over Oregon in their all-time series, having won the only previous meeting 14-10 back in 1974.
This matchup is significant for Oregon as they aim to defend their Big Ten Championship title after a perfect 9-0 conference record last season. Coach Dan Lanning expressed the team’s desire to face their opponents at their best. “Ultimately, we expect everyone’s best,” he said. “That’s what we want, because that’s how we’ll get our best.”
Due to the early kickoff, the Ducks are adjusting their routine, something Lanning feels won’t negatively impact their performance. “Our bodies are used to it. It’s something that we can do that’s a little bit different,” he stated.
Northwestern will have an additional day of preparation over Oregon, which Lanning noted as a factor. This follows the Ducks recently facing Oklahoma State, who also had extra time leading into their game against Oregon.
Despite their strong performances, the Ducks are looking to improve on their penalties after committing six in last week’s game. Northwestern has been the least-penalized team in regular-season play under head coach David Braun since 2023, presenting a challenge for Oregon this Saturday.
Saturday’s game will be played at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, a temporary venue that accommodates 12,000 fans as the Wildcats work on a new stadium set to open for the 2026 season. “If you love football, you want to play your best regardless of what the crowd looks like or the setting is,” Lanning remarked.
With the stage set for an exciting clash, Oregon looks to extend their 20-game regular-season winning streak, and Northwestern aims to prove their competitiveness in the Big Ten.
