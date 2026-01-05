Oregon Ducks Face Rutgers in Key Men’s Basketball Matchup

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Oregon Ducks will close out their East Coast road trip against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Monday, January 5, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET at Jersey Mike's Arena.

The game marks the fourth meeting between the two programs, with Oregon leading the series 2-1. The last matchup took place last season, where Oregon secured a 75-57 victory in Eugene, thanks to standout performances from Jackson Shelstad and Nate Bittle.

Oregon enters the contest with an 8-6 record for the season. They started the year off strong with a 64-54 win against Maryland, marking their first road win and conference victory of the season. Bittle and Takai Simpkins led the Ducks with 16 points each in that game, demonstrating their offensive strength despite being without Jackson Shelstad, who is recovering from a hand injury.

Rutgers, on the other hand, aims to bounce back after a tough loss to Ohio State, which interrupted a two-game winning streak. The Scarlet Knights previously defeated Penn and Delaware State, showcasing their resilience. RU’s senior guard, Cam Spencer, has been exceptional lately, averaging 23.3 points per game over the last three games.

This matchup is crucial for both teams as they navigate the competitive landscape of their respective conferences. Oregon’s head coach, Dana Altman, is optimistic as his team looks to build on their recent performances. Meanwhile, Rutgers head coach, Steve Pikiell, emphasizes the importance of consistency for the Scarlet Knights as they prepare for this challenging contest.

Fans can watch the game live on Peacock, with Jon Fanta and former Michigan player Nik Stauskas providing commentary. This game will be pivotal for both teams as they seek momentum heading deeper into the season.