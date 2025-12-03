Oregon Ducks Face Tough Challenge Against No. 24 USC in Big Ten Opener

EUGENE, Oregon — The Oregon Ducks are heading into their Big Ten opener against No. 24 USC with a 4-3 record and a lot of questions surrounding their performance. After an underwhelming trip to the Players Era Festival, where they lost all three games, the Ducks are looking to regain their momentum tonight at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon’s season began with a narrow victory over Hawaii and a hard-fought win against Rice, followed by impressive yet chaotic matchups. Coach Dana Altman expressed deep disappointment in his team’s play, emphasizing the need for better coaching and player trust. “We’re a poorly coached team. This is all on me,” Altman said. “Our players are better. Got a great staff. Coaching is about trust, and the players don’t trust what I’m saying.”

The Ducks’ defensive struggles have been glaring, highlighted by allowing Auburn to shoot 67.2% in their disastrous tournament performance. Altman pointed out that the team is one of the worst shooting squads nationally and is consistently turning the ball over. Although players like Takai Simpkins are averaging 15.7 points, inconsistency remains a concern.

“Those three guys have to play well for us to beat good teams,” Altman noted, referring to key players including Nate Bittle and Kwame Evans Jr. Both are dealing with injuries, with their status uncertain for tonight’s game. Visitors USC present a tough challenge, averaging nearly 92 points per game this season.

As the Ducks prepare for this critical matchup, Altman is adamant about focusing on improvement rather than analytics. Oregon’s performance metrics have significantly dropped, with their NET ranking at 192 as they look to recover. “We’ve got to take the next step and have to get better,” he added.

With a challenging schedule ahead, including a trip to UCLA, the Ducks hope tonight’s game can mark a turning point in their season.