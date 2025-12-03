Sports
Oregon Ducks Face Tough Challenge Against No. 24 USC in Big Ten Opener
EUGENE, Oregon — The Oregon Ducks are heading into their Big Ten opener against No. 24 USC with a 4-3 record and a lot of questions surrounding their performance. After an underwhelming trip to the Players Era Festival, where they lost all three games, the Ducks are looking to regain their momentum tonight at Autzen Stadium.
Oregon’s season began with a narrow victory over Hawaii and a hard-fought win against Rice, followed by impressive yet chaotic matchups. Coach Dana Altman expressed deep disappointment in his team’s play, emphasizing the need for better coaching and player trust. “We’re a poorly coached team. This is all on me,” Altman said. “Our players are better. Got a great staff. Coaching is about trust, and the players don’t trust what I’m saying.”
The Ducks’ defensive struggles have been glaring, highlighted by allowing Auburn to shoot 67.2% in their disastrous tournament performance. Altman pointed out that the team is one of the worst shooting squads nationally and is consistently turning the ball over. Although players like Takai Simpkins are averaging 15.7 points, inconsistency remains a concern.
“Those three guys have to play well for us to beat good teams,” Altman noted, referring to key players including Nate Bittle and Kwame Evans Jr. Both are dealing with injuries, with their status uncertain for tonight’s game. Visitors USC present a tough challenge, averaging nearly 92 points per game this season.
As the Ducks prepare for this critical matchup, Altman is adamant about focusing on improvement rather than analytics. Oregon’s performance metrics have significantly dropped, with their NET ranking at 192 as they look to recover. “We’ve got to take the next step and have to get better,” he added.
With a challenging schedule ahead, including a trip to UCLA, the Ducks hope tonight’s game can mark a turning point in their season.
Recent Posts
- Atalanta Faces Genoa in Coppa Italia Knockout Match Today
- Atalanta Faces Genoa in Coppa Italia Clash
- Capricor Announces Major Advances in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment
- David Letterman Welcomes New Guests for Season 6 of Netflix Talk Show
- Texas Launches ‘Operation Safe Holidays’ Amid Security Concerns
- Roma’s Italian Bistro Anticipated Opening By Year-End Pending Final Inspection
- Texans Waive Veteran Guard Laken Tomlinson After Inactive Streak
- Severe Weather Alerts Nationwide as Snow and Winds Impact Travel Plans
- Trump Administration Threatens SNAP Fund Cuts to Democratic States
- Influential TV Writer Stephen Downing Passes Away at 87
- Jeffco Public Schools Faces Potential Layoffs Amid $60 Million Deficit
- Arizona State Football Gears Up for National Signing Day on December 3
- Bethenny Frankel Appears on Popular Podcast ‘Call Her Daddy’
- Mary Robichaux Wins Roswell Mayoral Race Against Kurt Wilson
- Rachel Sennott Embraces Change After Saturn Return and Big Success
- Denver Could See Graduation Ceremonies Return to Red Rocks
- NASA’s Satellite Captures Complex Tsunami Behavior Following Massive Earthquake
- Upcoming Week Forecasts Mixed Conditions for Local Residents
- Family of Hong Kong Tycoon Warns of Severe Health Decline in Jail
- Hardin County Schools Unveils New School Safety System