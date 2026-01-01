Oregon Ducks Prepare for Playoff Showdown Against Texas Tech

Miami, FL – The No. 5 Oregon Ducks are gearing up for a crucial game against No. 4 Texas Tech in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl this Thursday.

Texas Tech’s quarterback, Behren Morton, is battling a hairline fracture in his right leg that he sustained during the season opener. This injury has sidelined him for two games this season. Ahead of the Orange Bowl, Morton spoke to the media about his condition, revealing that he feels he is at about 80-85 percent health.

“It’s been great getting these 20-something days that we got,” Morton said. “But I’m feeling closer to 80-85 percent. It’s been good. We’ve got guys healthy this week. It’s been a good week of prep.”

While Morton indicated he feels good and has been actively practicing, he acknowledged that he is not at full strength. “I’m getting to practice a lot. I think Coach (Joey) McGuire does a good job of conditioning wise with the time that we have now. My body’s in great shape and I feel good,” he added.

Texas Tech’s offensive coordinator, Mack Leftwich, expressed cautious optimism about Morton’s recovery, emphasizing the importance of protecting his health and avoiding further injury. “You feel a little bit better about him being able to avoid pressures,” Leftwich noted. “He’s not going to turn into Taysom Hill out there overnight. We’ll still kind of limit him in the run game.”

If Morton struggles during the game, Texas Tech will rely on backup Mitch Griffis, who has been efficient this season with 26 of 36 completions for 357 yards and two touchdowns, without throwing an interception.

This game is poised to be one of the most significant in Oregon’s history, following their previous National Championship appearance. Regardless of Morton’s status, the Ducks will need to bring their best to face a Texas Tech team that has performed well throughout the season.

Oregon and Texas Tech will kick off from Hard Rock Stadium at 9 a.m. PT on Thursday, January 1.