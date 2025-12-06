Oregon Ducks Seek to End Their Losing Streak Against UCLA Bruins

Los Angeles, CA – The Oregon Ducks (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they face the UCLA Bruins (6-2, 1-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at Pauley Pavilion. The game is set to start at 6 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Peacock.

UCLA enters the matchup as 9.5-point favorites against Oregon, with the game’s total points set at 144.5. This contest marks an important moment for the Ducks as they are in danger of falling below .500 for the first time since the 2022-23 season.

Oregon forward Kwame Evans Jr. expressed the team’s readiness to regroup, stating, “Right now, we’re kind of at the bottom… we’re gonna regroup and figure out a way to get a win.” The Ducks had a strong performance against USC in their last game but suffered an 82-77 loss due to a late-game collapse.

Head coach Dana Altman commented on the team’s struggles, admitting, “That’s a poorly coached team… my job is to get my team to do what it needs to win.” Oregon has struggled on the road against UCLA, having lost three straight games at Pauley Pavilion.

Despite Oregon’s recent ups and downs, they face a formidable opponent in UCLA, which boasts a balanced offense. The Bruins recently secured an 82-80 victory against Washington in Seattle. They have several players scoring in double digits, including Tyler Bilodeau, who averages 15.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. Donovan Dent also stands out, contributing 6.85 assists per game.

Oregon will potentially be without their leading scorer and rebounder, Nate Bittle, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury. Altman indicated Bittle’s status was uncertain but remained hopeful for his return. Bittle’s absence has required forward Sean Stewart to step up in the lineup.

Fans can listen to the game on KUGN (590 AM, 98.1 FM) and other local stations. Both teams will look to secure another crucial win as the season unfolds.