Sports
Oregon Ducks Seek to End Their Losing Streak Against UCLA Bruins
Los Angeles, CA – The Oregon Ducks (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they face the UCLA Bruins (6-2, 1-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at Pauley Pavilion. The game is set to start at 6 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Peacock.
UCLA enters the matchup as 9.5-point favorites against Oregon, with the game’s total points set at 144.5. This contest marks an important moment for the Ducks as they are in danger of falling below .500 for the first time since the 2022-23 season.
Oregon forward Kwame Evans Jr. expressed the team’s readiness to regroup, stating, “Right now, we’re kind of at the bottom… we’re gonna regroup and figure out a way to get a win.” The Ducks had a strong performance against USC in their last game but suffered an 82-77 loss due to a late-game collapse.
Head coach Dana Altman commented on the team’s struggles, admitting, “That’s a poorly coached team… my job is to get my team to do what it needs to win.” Oregon has struggled on the road against UCLA, having lost three straight games at Pauley Pavilion.
Despite Oregon’s recent ups and downs, they face a formidable opponent in UCLA, which boasts a balanced offense. The Bruins recently secured an 82-80 victory against Washington in Seattle. They have several players scoring in double digits, including Tyler Bilodeau, who averages 15.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. Donovan Dent also stands out, contributing 6.85 assists per game.
Oregon will potentially be without their leading scorer and rebounder, Nate Bittle, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury. Altman indicated Bittle’s status was uncertain but remained hopeful for his return. Bittle’s absence has required forward Sean Stewart to step up in the lineup.
Fans can listen to the game on KUGN (590 AM, 98.1 FM) and other local stations. Both teams will look to secure another crucial win as the season unfolds.
Recent Posts
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown
- Tension Rises as Juventus Faces Napoli in Key Clash
- Real Madrid Faces Celta in Key LaLiga Match at Bernabéu