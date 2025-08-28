Sports
Oregon Ducks Unveil New Uniforms for 2025 Season Opener
Eugene, Oregon – The Oregon Ducks are kicking off the 2025 college football season with exciting news for fans. On Wednesday night, the team revealed their new uniforms for Week 1, when they will face off against their rivals.
Set for a Saturday kickoff at 1 p.m. PT, the Ducks will sport a striking yellow and green color scheme. Fans are encouraged to join in the spirit with a stripe out, donning similar colors in the stands.
The standout piece of the new look is a ‘Mighty Oregon’ yellow helmet, featuring green wings— a departure from last year’s Oregon ‘O’ design. This version also excludes the green and white stripe that previously adorned the center of the helmet.
The Ducks’ jerseys will be their classic ‘Gang Green‘ home uniforms, first introduced last summer. To complete the ensemble, players will wear yellow pants, yellow socks, and green cleats.
Fans can stay updated on Oregon Ducks news by following the team on X (formerly Twitter) and liking their official page.
