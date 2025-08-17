Sports
Oregon Ducks’ Young Receivers Ready for Action this Season
EUGENE, Oregon — Oregon’s young receivers are looking to step up their game this season as injuries present opportunities. With Evan Stewart unable to play, players like Dillon Gresham and J-Mac McClellan are eager to prove their worth in the offense.
Gresham, a redshirt sophomore, has been impressing coaches with improvements in his technique and confidence. “I see two young players who are getting a lot better,” said receivers coach Ross Douglas, referring to both Gresham and McClellan. “Confidence has been key for both of those guys.”
During the spring game, Gresham showcased his skills with three catches for 96 yards, including a touchdown, while McClellan added three catches for 27 yards. Their strong performances continued through fall camp, as they made contested catches in practice.
Coach Dan Lanning commented on their growth, noting the importance of understanding their roles and making plays. “Contested catches is always a big piece for wide outs,” Lanning said. “You have to be able to attack the ball.”
With competition from experienced seniors like Gary Bryant Jr. and Malik Benson, Gresham and McClellan are optimistic about moving up the depth chart as the season progresses. “There’s a whole bunch of dogs in the room,” McClellan said. “Everybody really wants it.”
The Ducks will open their season with a matchup against Montana State, setting the stage for Gresham and McClellan to make a mark on the field.
