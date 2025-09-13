Sports
Oregon State Faces Texas Tech in Crucial Matchup Saturday
Lubbock, Texas — Oregon State will face No. 21 Texas Tech on Saturday as the Beavers seek their first win of the season and a chance to salvage their hopes. After two losses, including a recent defeat to Fresno State, Oregon State is desperate for a turnaround.
The Beavers, currently 0-2, are facing an uphill battle against Texas Tech, which boasts a strong start at 2-0, scoring over 60 points in each of its first two games. Oregon State coach Trent Bray knows the importance of this game. ‘We can control it. We’ve got to work to eliminate the self-inflicted wounds that have plagued us,’ he stated.
Trouble looms for Oregon State’s defense, which has yet to record a sack this season. Their challenges will increase with the presence of Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton, who poses a significant threat. The Beavers will need to pressure Morton early and often to slow down an explosive Red Raiders offense.
If Oregon State’s defense struggles, the burden will fall heavily on their offense led by quarterback Maalik Murphy. Although he showed promise by completing passes to multiple receivers last week, the Beavers’ offensive line will need to protect him against a formidable Texas Tech defensive front filled with experienced senior transfers.
Another point of concern for Oregon State is their special teams. After a shaky performance involving six errors last week, the long snapping unit needs significant improvement. Jackson Robertson is expected to start and perform calmly under pressure.
In their only previous matchup in 1959, Texas Tech narrowly defeated Oregon State 15-14. With stakes high this Saturday, both teams will look to mark their season in this crucial contest.
As Bray prepares his team for the challenge, he hopes for a swift change in fortunes. ‘It’s time for us to step up and show what we can do,’ he said.
