Oregon State Fair Opens with New Rides and Food Vendors

Salem, Oregon — The Oregon State Fair will celebrate its 160th anniversary this year, opening on August 22 and running through Labor Day, September 1. The fair promises excitement with twelve new carnival rides and over thirty new food vendors.

The highlight of this year’s fair is a new attraction showcasing jet ski aerial acts in a massive 15,000-gallon pool, complete with a stage for dancers and acrobats. This show is included in the fair admission cost.

Among the new rides is the Diamond Ferris Wheel, touted as the tallest Ferris wheel at the fair, though officials have not confirmed its exact height. Fairgoers can also look out for expected sightings of Bigfoot in the National Resource Area near the Horse Stadium.

For thrill-seekers, the fair will feature offerings from the Portland-based amusement company with 55 rides. The ten most spectacular rides include the Black, Giant Wheel, Rampage, and Freak Out. For younger visitors, 15 rides aimed at kids are available in a separate area called Sunnyville, featuring favorites like Dumbo and Raiders-Minions.

Admission for a weekday carnival wristband is $60, while weekend wristbands will cost $70. Those who purchase tickets online before August 21 can enjoy discounted prices of $45 and $55. The fair also offers attractions such as the NASCAR Experience, a racing simulator available daily from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. in front of the Pavilion.

This year’s food offerings will not disappoint. The menu includes over 90 vendors, with highlights like Korean corn dogs and Spam fries. Korean corn dogs are known for their crunchy batter, while Spam fries come breaded and seasoned, served with various dipping sauces. This year’s fair theme, “All the Flavors of Fun!” reflects the diverse food choices available.

For those looking to sample various foods, the fair introduces Sunny’s $3 Tasty Tour on August 27, allowing fairgoers to try select bites from participating vendors for just $3. Fair spokesperson Alex Hasenstab emphasized the tour aims to let visitors taste more without overspending or wasting food. This event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Several new marketplaces will debut at the fair, such as The Sunny Side, a kid-friendly marketplace, and Sunflower Square, a space for innovative home essentials. Each area will open daily from 10 a.m. until fair close.

Admission on opening day, August 22, will be $5, courtesy of Mattress Firm, while pre-sale tickets remain available until midnight on August 21. Regular admission prices will increase to $12 for adults and $10 for children aged 6-12 after August 22. Children five and under are free, as are seniors aged 65 and older, who always pay just $3.

Special promotions include Kids Day on August 25, granting free admission for children with an adult ticket purchase, and Heroes Day on September 1, where active military, veterans, first responders, healthcare workers, and teachers will receive free entry with family.