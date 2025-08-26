Business
Oregon State Fair Vendors Struggle with Poor Booth Placement
SALEM, Ore. — Vendors at the Oregon State Fair are raising concerns about poor booth placements that have left many struggling for sales this year. Positioned far from the main crowds and food courts, some vendors find themselves in nearly invisible spots.
Jade Alexander, owner of Tokyo Dog Designs, expressed frustration about being placed next to dumpsters and portable toilets. “We saw that we were next to dumpsters in Porta Potties. It felt very much like an afterthought,” she said, describing the situation as a lack of consideration for vendors’ success.
The financial implications are serious for many vendors, as the fair serves as a primary income source. Alexander noted that she typically relies on this event for significant sales. She mentioned, “On the first day, I made $105, and the second day, I made zero sales.”
Other vendors echoed her concerns. One vendor revealed that the fair is his biggest event, earning him millions each year. Alexander added, “I’m going to be out thousands,” highlighting how booth placement can impact their livelihoods.
Despite the setbacks, vendors remain optimistic and are encouraging customers to support them. “The fair is fun and magical; there are still vendors here that need your support more than ever,” Alexander urged, emphasizing the importance of attendance for their survival.
The fair officials acknowledged that attendance dropped by about 30 percent due to high temperatures over the weekend, affecting all vendors’ sales. They remain hopeful that attendance will improve as the fair progresses.
