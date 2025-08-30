Oregon High School Football Season Kicks Off This Weekend

PORTLAND, Oregon — The 2025 high school football season starts this weekend with limited games, as many teams opt for scrimmages. The Oregonian/OregonLive is prepared to deliver in-depth coverage of the matchup highlights.

This week features five games of particular interest. One notable game includes two teams looking to improve after early playoff exits last fall. The Warriors from Honolulu arrive with a 1-1 record, having beaten Farrington and lost to Kahuku in their first two games.

Senior quarterback Mana Forges has performed well, throwing for 327 yards and four touchdowns in just two games. Meanwhile, the Cougars are eager to bounce back after injuries affected their 2024 season.

Another key matchup involves the Spartans and the Lancers, where last year’s clash ended dramatically with the Spartans winning 33-30. This matchup is crucial as both teams want to avoid any early setbacks.

The weekend concludes with a small-school game featuring the Challengers and the Vikings, last year’s 3A runner-up, who lost key player Kase Schaffeld to graduation.

In addition, the Sprague Olympians are set to face the Summit Storm in a Week 1 nonleague contest. Sprague reached the quarterfinals of the Class 6A playoffs last season with a 9-2 record. The Summit Storm finished their last season at 6-5, also making it to the Class 5A quarterfinals.

This highly anticipated game will kick off at 7 p.m. PT on Friday, August 29, in Bend, Oregon, and will be available for live viewing.