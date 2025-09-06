Oregon High School Football Returns for Exciting Season Opener

Lake Oswego, Oregon — The 2025 high school football season officially kicks off this weekend in Oregon, bringing back the excitement of Friday night lights.

After a week of jamborees, real competition begins, and fans are eager for the action. This week features several standout matchups, but one game stands out: Lake Oswego hosting Sheldon.

Lake Oswego (1-0) aims to build on their recent victory when they face Sheldon, a formidable opponent known for their talent. After advancing to the 6A open semifinals last season, the Lakers are poised for another strong showing.

The highlight for Lake Oswego is their standout player, a Washington State commit, who is expected to be a key asset on the field. His performances are anticipated to be critical in challenging Sheldon’s defensive strategies.

Sheldon’s offensive strategy will hinge on their quick and agile players, particularly their quarterback, who has shown playmaking ability that could stress Lake Oswego’s defensive secondary.

The game is set for Friday, September 5, with kickoff at 7 p.m. PT at Cobb Field. Fans can catch all the action live on the NFHS Network.