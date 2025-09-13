Oregon High School Football Returns: Exciting Matchups Await

SALEM, Oregon — Friday nights are back for Oregon high school football, signaling the official start of competition after jamboree events in the previous week. This is the second week of the season and fans are eager to witness live action on the field.

This week features an array of games, including a highly anticipated match between the West Salem Titans and the Sheldon Irish. The Titans, boasting a 1-0 record, will host the Irish, who are looking to recover from a season-opening loss to Sprague, which ended 26-16. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT on September 12 at West Salem High School.

Sheldon’s quarterback, Micah Ritchie-Tuisue, aims to lead his team to success after connecting with Cam Thomas for a touchdown last week. Meanwhile, running back Warren McKillop hopes to bounce back from a quiet performance against Sprague.

In another notable game, the West Linn Lions gear up to face the Sherwood Bowmen, looking to assert dominance after their recent victory over Kamehameha of Honolulu. Junior quarterback Sloan Baker led the Lions to a win with four touchdown passes in his last game.

Coach’s focus remains on redemption for Sherwood, which has faced tough losses against the Lions in previous encounters. This matchup is set to start at 7 p.m. PT at Sherwood High School.

Fans can watch these exciting matchups live through the NFHS Network, making it easy to engage with high school sports from anywhere.