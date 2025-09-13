Sports
Oregon High School Football Returns: Exciting Matchups Await
SALEM, Oregon — Friday nights are back for Oregon high school football, signaling the official start of competition after jamboree events in the previous week. This is the second week of the season and fans are eager to witness live action on the field.
This week features an array of games, including a highly anticipated match between the West Salem Titans and the Sheldon Irish. The Titans, boasting a 1-0 record, will host the Irish, who are looking to recover from a season-opening loss to Sprague, which ended 26-16. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT on September 12 at West Salem High School.
Sheldon’s quarterback, Micah Ritchie-Tuisue, aims to lead his team to success after connecting with Cam Thomas for a touchdown last week. Meanwhile, running back Warren McKillop hopes to bounce back from a quiet performance against Sprague.
In another notable game, the West Linn Lions gear up to face the Sherwood Bowmen, looking to assert dominance after their recent victory over Kamehameha of Honolulu. Junior quarterback Sloan Baker led the Lions to a win with four touchdown passes in his last game.
Coach’s focus remains on redemption for Sherwood, which has faced tough losses against the Lions in previous encounters. This matchup is set to start at 7 p.m. PT at Sherwood High School.
Fans can watch these exciting matchups live through the NFHS Network, making it easy to engage with high school sports from anywhere.
Recent Posts
- Giants’ Patrick Bailey Dominates MLB Pitch Framing in 2025
- Oregon High School Football Returns: Exciting Matchups Await
- MLB Teams Prepare for October Push as Playoff Picture Takes Shape
- Traffic Alert for Georgia Tech-Clemson Football Game This Weekend
- Exciting Showdown at AAA Worlds Collide in Las Vegas
- Astros Struggle as Playoff Hopes Dwindle Following Tough Loss
- Riley Green Shares Romantic Insights During UK Tour
- Seattle Mariners Surge: Tied for First Ahead of Angels Showdown
- Top High School Football Games in Southern California This Week
- New Movies to Stream This Week: Thrills and Laughs Await
- First Look at Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Unveiled in Shanghai
- Drew Barrymore Reflects on Early Hollywood Days with Steven Douglas
- Ben Rortvedt Steps Up as Dodgers’ Backup Catcher Amid Injuries
- Tyreek Hill Trade Rumors Heat Up After Dolphins’ Tough Start
- Punk and Lee Set to Clash with Rollins and Lynch at Wrestlepalooza
- Dodgers Sweep Rockies, Face Tough Decisions on Roster
- Marlins Legend Luis Castillo Celebrates 50 Years Today
- Texas Volleyball Beats Louisville in Thrilling Five-Set Showdown
- Charli XCX Celebrates Wedding in Sicily with Friends
- San Jose Sharks Face Anaheim Ducks in Rookie Faceoff Opener