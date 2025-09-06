No. 6 Oregon Hosts Oklahoma State in College Football Showdown

EUGENE, Oregon – No. 6 Oregon Ducks (1-0) will host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-0) in a highly anticipated college football game on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

This marks the first CBS broadcast of the season for Oregon, which is looking to build on a strong start after dominating Montana State 59-13 in their opener. The Ducks showcased a balanced offensive attack with 253 yards passing and 253 yards rushing. Twelve players recorded carries, while ten different receivers caught passes.

Oklahoma State enters the game after finishing a difficult season with a record of 3-9, including a winless run in the Big 12. Quarterback Hauss Hejny stood out in his debut but suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for over a month. Freshman quarterback will take the helm for the Cowboys following a significant 27-7 victory.

This will be only the second meeting between the two teams, with Oregon previously winning the Holiday Bowl in 2008 with a score of 42-31. This time, new talents will take center stage as both teams have undergone changes to their rosters.

The Ducks had to rebuild their passing game, losing key players to transfers and injuries. In the opener, first-year quarterback completed 18 of 23 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns. Oregon’s notable stars include a transfer running back who, despite being touted as a top offensive player, saw limited action with just two yards on one carry last week.

On the other hand, Oklahoma State has one of the most revamped rosters in the country, with over 30 new players joining this summer. Although Hejny’s injury impacted their performance, the Cowboys have athletic potential with the new roster.

The game is set to be a crucial test for both programs as they aim to establish themselves among the top national contenders.