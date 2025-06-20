Oregon House Hosts Controversial Drag Performance Amid Mixed Reactions

SALEM, Ore. — A drag performance on the Oregon House Floor on Wednesday drew both applause and criticism from state representatives. Black drag performers Isaiah Esquire and Aqua Flora entertained lawmakers by dancing through the aisles during the session.

State Democrats, including Speaker Pro Tempore David Gomberg, D-District 10, applauded the performance. “Normally, colleagues, we don’t applaud during performances, but there are times when I think exceptions are appropriate,” Gomberg said.

State Rep. Travis Nelson, D-NE Portland, invited the performers. Nelson, the first openly LGBTQ African American member of the House, is the sponsor of House Concurrent Resolution 3, which honors the contributions of Black drag in Oregon.

Nelson emphasized that the resolution aimed to recognize the cultural and artistic contributions of Black drag queens, particularly during Pride Month. He initially proposed it in February for Black History Month but faced delays.

“This resolution was something that was really important for me,” Nelson stated. “Rarely do we ever acknowledge the contributions of folks from the LGBTQ community, and I’ve never known any legislature in the country to recognize the contributions of drag queens.”

The performance received a standing ovation, with the House voting 34-9 in favor of the resolution. Only one Republican, Rep. Cyrus Javadi, R-District 32, supported the measure, while other Republicans either left the chamber or sat in the back.

Javadi commented, “I support the spirit of this resolution because it affirms that no matter who you are, or what you believe, you matter and you’re welcome here.”

However, some Republicans expressed disapproval. House Minority Leader Rep. Christine Drazan, R-Canby, criticized the performance as breaking chamber protocols. “Turning the House Floor into a smoky bar is beneath the dignity of this body,” she said.

State Rep. Dwayne Yunker, R-Grants Pass, was particularly vocal on social media, calling the performance a “complete waste of taxpayer money.” He argued that legislative chambers should focus on serious issues, not partisan displays.

In response, Nelson clarified that no taxpayer money funded the performance. “I don’t know where that was coming from. There was no taxpayer money associated with this,” he asserted.

Yunker also described the event as “an embarrassing display of political theater,” saying it disrespected the institution’s dignity.

Despite the backlash, Nelson highlighted a deeper cultural issue. Two Republican colleagues told him they respected the performers’ rights but were uncomfortable with the performance in the chamber. “It’s really sad to me that in 2025 we still have folks who do not see the value… that folks from the LGBTQ community make to our state,” he said.

Nelson defended the performance, noting that lawmakers spent considerable time discussing the official steak of Oregon the day before without similar outcry. “I think it was close to an hour debating whether to make the T-bone steak the official steak of Oregon, and nobody said anything about that,” he commented.