Sports
Oregon State Loses Fourth Straight Game to UMass at Paradise Jam
St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands — Oregon State University men’s basketball team lost to UMass 73-65 on Monday at the Paradise Jam tournament. This defeat marks the Beavers’ fourth consecutive loss, dropping their record to 3-4 for the season.
The game turned in the final minutes when UMass (4-3) went on a decisive 10-0 run, sealing the Beavers’ fate. OSU finished in last place among the eight teams competing in the tournament.
Daniel Sanford-Hankins led UMass with a game-high 24 points. Oregon State’s Malcolm Christie was the top scorer for the Beavers, contributing 17 points with four three-pointers.
Defensively, the Beavers struggled, allowing the Minutemen to secure 17 offensive rebounds while turning the ball over 16 times themselves. Josiah Lake II managed to score 11 points and grab six rebounds despite battling through an ankle injury. Yaak Yaak missed his third straight game due to injury.
The first half featured several lead changes, with OSU initially falling behind 10-2 and 14-7. However, the Beavers responded with an 8-0 run to take the lead before UMass countered with a 9-0 run of their own. OSU ended the first half down just three points after a late 9-0 run.
In a second half that remained competitive, Oregon State went cold, failing to make a field goal for the final 6:33 of the game. They briefly led 65-63 after two free throws by Christie with 3:35 left, but could not score again.
The Beavers face Cal Baptist in their next game with hopes of breaking their losing streak.
Recent Posts
- Injuries Shift Commanders’ Offensive Dynamics Ahead of Final Season Stretch
- Grizzlies Rally to Defeat Clippers 112-107 in NBA Cup Play
- Chiefs-Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Likely to Break NFL Viewership Records
- Diane Ladd Remembered on 90th Birthday by Laura Dern
- Exciting Showdowns Ahead in Liga MX Apertura 2025 Semifinals
- Warriors Triumph Over Pelicans Despite Missing Curry
- Eminem Shocks Fans with Surprise Halftime Show at Lions-Packers Game
- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Address Split Rumors with PDA Photo
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker Shines with Hawks After Leaving Timberwolves
- Vance Joseph Eyes Head Coaching Opportunities for 2026
- Samuel West Reflects on Loss of His Parents Timothy West and Prunella Scales
- Izzy Nix Celebrates Iron Bowl with Throwback Photo of Auburn Days
- Hawks Eliminate Cavaliers in Thrilling 130-123 NBA Cup Matchup
- Broncos Focus on Playoff Preparation as Riley Moss Faces Coverage Challenges
- Teenagers from Lambert High School Advance Lyme Disease Research Using CRISPR
- Broncos Adjust After Dobbins Injury, Look Ahead to Commanders
- BlackRock Increases Bitcoin Holdings Amid Rising Institutional Interest
- Harvard Student Shines at Exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes
- Von Miller Faces Former Team Amid Commanders’ Struggles
- Bryan González’s Injury Raises Concerns Ahead of Crucial Match