Oregon State Loses Fourth Straight Game to UMass at Paradise Jam

St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands — Oregon State University men’s basketball team lost to UMass 73-65 on Monday at the Paradise Jam tournament. This defeat marks the Beavers’ fourth consecutive loss, dropping their record to 3-4 for the season.

The game turned in the final minutes when UMass (4-3) went on a decisive 10-0 run, sealing the Beavers’ fate. OSU finished in last place among the eight teams competing in the tournament.

Daniel Sanford-Hankins led UMass with a game-high 24 points. Oregon State’s Malcolm Christie was the top scorer for the Beavers, contributing 17 points with four three-pointers.

Defensively, the Beavers struggled, allowing the Minutemen to secure 17 offensive rebounds while turning the ball over 16 times themselves. Josiah Lake II managed to score 11 points and grab six rebounds despite battling through an ankle injury. Yaak Yaak missed his third straight game due to injury.

The first half featured several lead changes, with OSU initially falling behind 10-2 and 14-7. However, the Beavers responded with an 8-0 run to take the lead before UMass countered with a 9-0 run of their own. OSU ended the first half down just three points after a late 9-0 run.

In a second half that remained competitive, Oregon State went cold, failing to make a field goal for the final 6:33 of the game. They briefly led 65-63 after two free throws by Christie with 3:35 left, but could not score again.

The Beavers face Cal Baptist in their next game with hopes of breaking their losing streak.