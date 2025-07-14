Oregon Pitcher Kruz Schoolcraft Picked by Padres in MLB Draft

PORTLAND, OREGON – Kruz Schoolcraft, a standout left-handed pitcher from Sunset High School, was selected by the San Diego Padres with the 25th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft on Sunday afternoon. The 6-foot-8 pitcher, who is committed to the University of Tennessee, was ranked as the No. 19 prospect by MLB ahead of the draft.

Schoolcraft had an impressive high school career, showcasing his talent at the mound with a fastball that can reach up to 97 miles per hour, along with a slider in the low 80s. His versatility as a two-way player is highlighted in his profile, with notable achievements both as a pitcher and at the plate.

In his final season, Schoolcraft led Sunset to a 22-9 record, finishing strong by clinching the Class 6A state title. His remarkable performance included a 7-0 record with five shutouts and 96 strikeouts over 54 innings, while maintaining a 0.389 earned run average.

As a hitter, he excelled with a .482 batting average, contributing 10 home runs and 30 RBIs during the season. Schoolcraft’s dual-threat capabilities also extended to first base, where he recorded a .978 fielding percentage.

His selection continues a recent trend of Oregon high school athletes achieving high draft positions. Notably, Noble Meyer from Jesuit High School was picked 10th overall in 2023 and Mick Abel, also from Jesuit, was selected 15th overall in 2020.

Schoolcraft’s future in Major League Baseball starts with this significant opportunity, and fans eagerly await his next steps as he transitions into professional baseball.