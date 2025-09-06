Sports
Oregon State Prepares for Crucial Matchup Against Fresno State
Corvallis, Oregon – The Oregon State Beavers are gearing up for an important game against Fresno State this weekend. Both teams are looking to improve their records after facing tough opponents in their previous games.
Oregon State, currently 0-1, is focusing on its star cornerback, Exodus Ayers, who is expected to play a key role in the game. Coach Jonathan Smith has praised Ayers for his work ethic and dedication on the field, saying, “Exodus is a leader and brings a lot of energy to the team.”
Fresno State comes into the matchup with a 1-1 record. Both teams are seeking to answer lingering questions from their early-season performances. “We need to execute our game plan effectively,” said Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener. “We know Oregon State will be tough, especially on their home turf.”
This week’s edition of Beavers Beat offers insights and analysis on the upcoming game, including responses to fan questions in the Mailbag Overflow segment. Fans can listen to the latest episode available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or any other podcast platform.
As the Beavers prepare for Saturday’s kickoff, both teams are eager for a solid performance. The game will serve as a critical moment for Oregon State to turn its season around.
