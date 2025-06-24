Health
Oregon Reports First Measles Case of 2025 in Unvaccinated Adult
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has confirmed the state’s first measles case of 2025 in an unvaccinated adult. The individual developed symptoms after returning to Oregon from international travel and was hospitalized.
The case, confirmed on June 23, involved a patient who began showing symptoms including a sore throat and fever on June 16. The individual was hospitalized on June 19 with a rash and conjunctivitis, and was discharged on June 21. Officials stated that no patients were exposed during the person’s hospitalization, and the patient is now recovering.
Health officials believe the individual contracted measles while traveling abroad in the weeks prior to returning to Oregon. This case is not linked to any ongoing outbreaks in other U.S. states.
“We’re here to tell you that measles is now in Oregon, and if you’re not vaccinated, you are susceptible,” said Dr. Paul R. Cieslak, medical director for communicable diseases and immunizations at OHA’s Public Health Division. He warned that measles can be contagious before symptoms appear.
Potential exposure sites include United Airlines flight UA1832 from Chicago, Portland International Airport on June 17, and Safeway in Lake Oswego on June 22.
Vaccination rates for kindergartners in Oregon have seen a concerning rise in nonmedical exemptions, with 9.7% claiming exemptions for the 2024-2025 school year, the highest reported rate. However, 86.3% of kindergartners have been fully vaccinated this school year.
In an earlier plea, U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley urged health officials to increase vaccination rates in response to increasing measles cases nationwide, emphasizing the importance of community immunity.
Dr. Cieslak noted that measles is highly contagious and can spread rapidly. “Those who suspect they have measles should call their healthcare provider before visiting in person to prevent further exposure,” he advised.
Measles spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms typically emerge seven to 21 days following exposure and include fever, cough, and a rash that appears several days later. Complications can be severe, particularly for those unvaccinated, pregnant people, and infants under 1 year old.
Recent Posts
- Panama Faces Jamaica in Critical Gold Cup Match
- Panama Faces Jamaica in Crucial Gold Cup Clash
- Post Malone’s Big A** Stadium Tour Hits Boise This June
- DeWanna Bonner Likely Done with Indiana Fever, Eyes New Teams
- Whit Merrifield Announces Retirement After Nine MLB Seasons
- New All-Inclusive Playground Opens in Cupertino, Welcomes All Abilities
- Iranian Hackers Disrupt Public Services in Tirana, Albania
- Cardinals Claim Hampson, Designate Barrero for Assignment
- Oregon Reports First Measles Case of 2025 in Unvaccinated Adult
- QuantumScape Achieves Milestone in Solid-State Battery Production
- Lyon Relegated to Second Division Amid Financial Crisis
- Alan Hamel Spotted with Joanna Cassidy, Sparks Romance Rumors
- Extreme Heat Wave Hits Tri-State Area, Breaks Temperature Records
- Zdeno Chara Inducted Into Hockey Hall of Fame in 2025 Class
- Magnitude 2.7 Earthquake Shakes San Fernando Valley
- Residents Brace for Possible Major Earthquake in California
- Severe Michigan Heat Wave Nearing End as Storms Approaching
- Boca Juniors Faces Auckland City in FIFA Club World Cup Match
- Chicago Faces Extreme Heat Warning Amidst Sweltering Temperatures
- Pelicans Trade CJ McCollum to Wizards for Jordan Poole