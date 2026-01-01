Sports
Oregon vs. Texas Tech: A Clash of College Football Titans
Miami, Florida — On New Year’s Day, the No. 5 Oregon Ducks will face off against the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl, marking one of the most significant matches in both head coaches’ careers. Oregon’s Dan Lanning and Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire lead teams that have both secured impressive 12-1 records this season.
Last year, Oregon made it to the College Football Playoff but fell to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. This season, they advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating James Madison in the first round. Meanwhile, Texas Tech is riding high after winning a conference championship for the first time since 1955 and earning a bye week in the playoff.
Dan Lanning praised McGuire’s influence on Texas Tech, stating, “The players take on the temperament of their head coach. He’s elevated in this profession and done an unbelievable job at Tech creating a culture.” McGuire returned the compliment, expressing, “I am a huge fan of Dan Lanning. I think he does it the right way.” Both coaches were hired in the same 2022 cycle and have transformed their programs.
This season, Texas Tech’s success comes from an increased financial commitment, led by alum Cody Campbell, an oil billionaire who has significantly invested in the program. Lanning acknowledged this shift, asserting that Texas Tech “built a great roster” through investments and strategic recruitment.
On the field, Texas Tech has shifted focus from its traditionally high-scoring air raid offense to a more balanced approach, strengthened by its impressive defense. Led by senior edge rusher David Bailey, who leads the nation in sacks, the Red Raiders have built a formidable defensive line, supported by key transfers from rival programs.
Oregon’s offense, however, brings its own firepower, ranking highly in scoring efficiency. Ducks quarterback has thrived under pressure, throwing for over 2,600 yards this season. His rushers, including Noah Whittington and Dierre Hill Jr., have combined forces to present a serious challenge for Texas Tech’s top-ranked run defense.
The match kicks off at 9 a.m. PT at Hard Rock Stadium, with Oregon listed as a narrow 1.5-point favorite. Both teams are eager to prove themselves as they head into this electric playoff matchup.
