Oregon’s Will Stein Named Kentucky’s Head Coach After Stoops Firing

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein has been hired as the new head coach of the University of Kentucky, marking a significant career move for the 36-year-old coach. This decision comes after Kentucky fired longtime coach Mark Stoops on Monday, following a disappointing season.

Stein, who previously served as Oregon’s offensive coordinator, is known for his success with quarterbacks during his time at the University of Oregon. According to sources, he is expected to finish coaching the Ducks in their playoff run before officially starting his new role at Kentucky.

Stein’s familiarity with the program and state adds a personal touch to his move. A native of Louisville, Stein played quarterback at the University of Louisville from 2008 to 2012. He has also amassed experience working with notable quarterbacks, including two Heisman Trophy finalists, Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel.

After taking over as offensive coordinator in 2023, Stein helped lead the Ducks to an impressive 11-1 record this season. His offenses consistently ranked among the top in the nation, with Oregon boasting a top-10 scoring offense in two of his three years.

“I played in the West Coast offense at Louisville,” Stein once shared, highlighting his offensive philosophy. “We play fast and free, and we put a lot on the quarterback, but we give them a lot of freedom, too.”

Kentucky’s hiring of Stein follows years of challenges for the Wildcats on the offensive side. The team has not had a top-50 offense since the 2021 season and struggled significantly in recent years. Kentucky finished the 2025 season with a 5-7 record, leading to Stoops’ dismissal after 13 seasons.

In the wake of the change, Kentucky hopes Stein’s experience and offensive acumen will revitalize their program. His first head coaching role will be a crucial step in his career, as he steps back onto the field where his journey began.

With Kentucky’s recent struggles and Stein’s track record, the stakes are high for the new head coach as he prepares to lead his alma mater.