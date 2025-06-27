Oreo Brings Back Blueberry Pie Cookies for Limited Time This Summer

Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey – Oreo is reviving its fan-favorite Blueberry Pie Cookies, available for a limited time this summer starting July 7. This announcement comes after eight years since the cookies were last sold in retail stores.

The sweet-and-savory cookie features two graham cracker-flavored cookies filled with a blueberry-flavored crème. Oreo describes Blueberry Pie as one of their “top five flavors” requested by fans on social media.

To create excitement for the return, Oreo is offering a pre-sale beginning June 30. Fans can sign up for the pre-sale from June 26 to 29, and those who register will receive access to purchase the cookies while supplies last.

If fans miss the pre-sale, Blueberry Pie Oreos will eventually hit grocery store shelves nationwide on July 7, marking their reintroduction to eager consumers.

In a press release, Oreo confirmed the cookies have been highly requested over the years, with many fans commenting on social media platforms asking for the flavor’s return.

With their nostalgic flavor, the return of Blueberry Pie Oreos is expected to be a popular item this summer, prompting fans to act fast when they see them in stores.