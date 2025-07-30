Business
Oreo and Reese’s Team Up for New Cookie Release in September
New York, NY — Oreo and Reese’s are joining forces to launch two new treats this September, delighting fans of both brands. This collaboration comes despite the companies being owned by different parent firms, Mondelēz International and Hershey, respectively.
The partnership is notable, especially following Mondelēz’s unsuccessful attempt to acquire Hershey in the past. Both brands are seeking new ways to attract consumers as sales for indulgent snacks have recently declined, particularly in North America where Mondelēz reported a 3.5% drop in sales in the second quarter.
Dan Mohnshine, vice president of US Confection Marketing for Hershey, noted that consumers have been asking for a Reese’s and Oreo collaboration for several years. He stated, “Essentially, what consumers often start riffing on in social media is ‘What would go great in a Reese’s cup?’ The top brand that they consistently mention time and time again is Oreo.”
The first product is a Reese’s Oreo Cup, which swaps out the regular chocolate coating on a Reese’s cup for Oreo’s milk chocolate combined with white crème, and features a filling of peanut butter and Oreo cookie crumbs. This item will be a permanent addition to the Reese’s lineup, available in standard, king, and miniature sizes starting in September, with presales launching August 18.
Additionally, Oreo will re-release a 2014 cookie that incorporated Reese’s peanut butter, which proved to be very successful, according to Michelle Deignan, vice president of Oreo US at Mondelēz. The return of the Oreo Reese’s cookie will also happen in September, available while supplies last, with a permanent release anticipated in January 2026.
This partnership arrives amid challenges for the confectionary market, as consumers are increasingly cutting back on discretionary spending. The introduction of GLP-1 products has also negatively impacted the demand for snack foods. Hershey has recently announced price hikes in the “lower double-digit range” due to rising cocoa costs.
Neil Saunders, managing director of retail for GlobalData, believes this unique collaboration will attract consumer interest. He mentioned, “With volume growth in most grocery categories being flat to negative, all consumer packaged goods firms are looking for opportunities to create novel and interesting products that get consumers buying.”
Recent Posts
- fuboTV Stock Surges Following Analyst’s Bullish Outlook
- MLB Trade Deadline Sees Major Moves and Surprising Decisions
- Holger Rune Advances at Canadian Open Despite Previous Struggles
- Zverev Claims Victory in Toronto After Month-Long Hiatus
- Eagles Training Camp: Hot Practices and Rising Stars
- Teen Tennis Star Victoria Mboko Shines at National Bank Open
- YouTube Surpasses ITV as UK’s Second Most-Watched Service
- Monterrey Faces Cincinnati in Leagues Cup Opener Tonight
- Superman Soars Past $300 Million at Domestic Box Office
- Limerick’s International Rugby Experience Faces Uncertain Future
- Major League Baseball Set for Historic Game at Bristol Motor Speedway
- West Indies, Pakistan Gear Up for T20I Series Amid Concerns
- Increasing Police Chases Prompt Defensive Driving Training in Bell County
- Charlotte FC Hosts FC Juárez for Leagues Cup Opener
- Commanders’ Rookie Bill Shines in Training Camp with Impressive Runs
- Media Matters Faces Lawsuits and Declining Morale Amid Legal Challenges
- Chivas Eyes Redemption in Leagues Cup 2025 After Last Year’s Exit
- Reds Host Braves in Crucial Series Opener at Great American Ball Park
- FC Cincinnati Faces CF Monterrey in Leagues Cup 2025 Opener
- Michael Whatley Launches Senate Campaign in North Carolina After Trump Endorsement