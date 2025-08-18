Ed Orgeron Eager to Return to Coaching After Four-Year Hiatus

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana — Former LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron announced his desire to return to coaching after four years away from the game. Speaking on Barstool Sports‘ ‘Pardon My Take,’ Orgeron expressed that he is feeling the urge to get back on the sidelines.

“I think it’s time,” Orgeron said during the interview. “I’m feeling it a little bit. Haven’t made the decision totally, but I’ve got my boys settled, coaching football now. It’s been four years since I’ve been out. I’m getting the itch again.” After winning a national championship with LSU in 2019, he faced a challenging season in 2020 and was dismissed from his position in 2021 following a 4-3 start.

Orgeron previously coached at Ole Miss from 2005 to 2007, where he posted a record of 10-25. He admitted that his tenure with the Rebels had its difficulties, stating, “While known for my recruiting, the Rebels were a mess in most places during my time there.” Orgeron eventually found success at LSU, leading the program to a national championship.

Reflecting on his experience at LSU, Orgeron said he has no regrets about his time there, acknowledging the pressures that come with high-level coaching. “You can’t have two losing seasons at LSU – that’s the standard,” he explained. “They gave me a great settlement. I don’t have to work again in my life if I don’t want to.”

Despite his departure, Orgeron maintains a positive outlook, stating, “I left LSU with no regrets. They were very fair to me.” As he plans for a potential return, many will be watching to see where his coaching journey leads next.