The Origin and Significance of Father’s Day in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil — Father’s Day is celebrated in Brazil on the second Sunday of August, with this year’s date falling on August 10, 2025. This annual tradition began in 1953 thanks to a marketing campaign by Sylvio Bhering, the director of the newspaper O Globo and Rádio Globo.

Originally celebrated on August 16 to coincide with the Feast of Saint Joachim, the father of Mary, the date was later moved to the second Sunday of August. This shift aimed to align the celebration with other commercial holidays, such as Mother’s Day in May, creating a gap-filling marketing strategy between Valentine’s Day and Children’s Day.

“Bhering’s idea was to create a holiday that would honor fathers, similar to how Mother’s Day celebrates mothers. It was also a way to increase consumption in a slow period of the year,” said Roberta Iahn, a communication professor at ESPM.

In the years since, the celebration has gained momentum, contributing significantly to the Brazilian economy. According to the Brazilian Electronic Commerce Association (ABCE), Father’s Day retail sales are expected to reach 9.1 billion reais in 2025, a 14% increase from the previous year.

While Brazil’s observance of Father’s Day stems largely from commercial interests, the tradition has deeper roots in the United States. The first Father’s Day in the U.S. was celebrated in 1909, inspired by Sonora Louise Smart Dodd, who wanted to honor her father, a Civil War veteran who raised six children after his wife’s death.

Internationally, Father’s Day is celebrated on various dates, often tied to cultural or religious significance. For instance, countries with strong Catholic ties like Spain, Italy, and Portugal mark the occasion on March 19, the Feast of Saint Joseph, the earthly father of Jesus.

In Russia, Father’s Day is observed on February 23 to commemorate defenders of the fatherland. Similarly, in countries like Germany, it is celebrated 39 days after Easter, while Australia and New Zealand honor fathers on the first Sunday of September.

The significant economic impact of Father’s Day in Brazil can be seen in the consumer trends. Approximately 65% of consumers plan to purchase gifts, with clothing (44%), perfumes (34%), and accessories such as belts and wallets among the most sought-after items. The day serves as a reminder of the importance of familial relationships and the shared moments it creates.

As Father’s Day approaches, various comments on social media platforms underscore its relevance in contemporary society, reaffirming the amalgamation of familial values and economic vitality.