Original Birkin Bag Created for Jane Birkin Set for Paris Auction

PARIS — The original Birkin bag, created by Hermès for the late actress and singer Jane Birkin, is set to be auctioned in Paris on July 10. Estimated to sell for hundreds of thousands of euros, it is expected to break records at Sotheby’s.

The Birkin bag, named after Birkin, was commissioned by Hermès in 1984 after a chance encounter on a flight with Jean-Louis Dumas, the then head of Hermès. During the flight, Birkin expressed her need for a larger handbag and sketched her idea on an air sickness bag.

“There is no doubt that the Original Birkin bag is a true one-of-a-kind piece of fashion history,” said Morgane Halimi, head of handbags and fashion at Sotheby’s. “It is incredible to think that a bag initially designed for Jane has become the most desirable bag in history.”

The original bag differs from later models, having unique design elements such as a non-removable shoulder strap and attached nail clipper. Birkin kept the prototype for nearly a decade before auctioning it for charity in 1994.

Birkins became synonymous with luxury and exclusivity, with a years-long waiting list for commercial versions. Famed editor Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele has praised it as “the most beautiful bag in the world.”

Despite being available in stores, obtaining a Birkin remains a challenge for most. The bag’s exclusivity has made it a symbol of success, something author Marisa Meltzer noted when she remarked that owning one signifies having “made it.”

The auction of the original bag represents not just the sale of a luxury item but a piece of cultural history. The Birkin bag symbolizes a blend of design, craftsmanship, and celebrity allure.

As interest grows with the auction approaching, many are eager to see if the original Birkin will surpass the previous record of $500,000 for the most expensive bag sold at auction.