Entertainment
Original S.W.A.T. Stars Return for New Spinoff Series Exiles
Los Angeles, CA — Jay Harrington and Patrick St. Esprit will reprise their roles from CBS‘s S.W.A.T. in the upcoming spinoff series titled Exiles. The duo will join Shemar Moore, who will return as Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson. The announcement was made on September 8, 2025.
Harrington and St. Esprit played Sergeant David ‘Deacon’ Kay and Commander Robert Hicks, respectively, in the original series. Fans were thrilled about their return after expressing disappointment over their previous exits from S.W.A.T. Just before the announcement, Moore reached out to Harrington via text about the new project.
When asked about his return for the spinoff, Harrington said, “You never say never, you never close any doors.” He also expressed interest in potentially directing, should the opportunity arise.
Sony Pictures Television teased the return of franchise favorites in Exiles, but it remains unclear if Harrington and St. Esprit will appear in additional episodes beyond the pilot. The series is set after a critical mission goes awry, prompting Hondo to come out of forced retirement to lead a new experimental S.W.A.T. unit composed of young, unpredictable recruits.
Production is set to begin in Los Angeles later this month, ensuring jobs for the 200-member local crew who have supported the original series for the past eight seasons. Jason Ning is the showrunner and executive producer, with Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty also as executive producers.
Harrington is known for his roles in S.W.A.T. and in the comedy series Better Off Ted. His previous credits include Desperate Housewives and Private Practice. St. Esprit has appeared in series like The Shield, Scandal, and Sons of Anarchy, alongside feature films like The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.
The new series aims to attract both long-time fans of the original S.W.A.T. and a new generation of viewers.
