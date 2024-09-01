The Origins of Concerts in Heaton Park: A Historic Event in 1909

In a remarkable event that laid the foundation for modern concerts, Heaton Park in north Manchester hosted one of the largest gatherings of music enthusiasts on September 19, 1909. Over 40,000 attendees came to experience a concert featuring opera records played on an impressive gramophone, operated by William Grimshaw, who is regarded as the world’s first DJ.

Inspired by the performance of the esteemed Italian tenor Enrico Caruso just six days prior, Grimshaw organized this historic event. The concert was deemed a phenomenal success, with newspapers highlighting it as the ‘largest concert in the world’ at that time. The sheer number of tram passengers attempting to access the park was reportedly overwhelming.

Photographs from this epochal occasion reveal a crowd meticulously attired in Edwardian fashion, reflecting the serious and formal ambiance of the time. The Prestwich and Heaton Park Guardian reported that the audience was captivated throughout the duration of the concert, illustrating the positive reception of Grimshaw’s initiative.

Word of the concert soon reached Caruso himself, who expressed his gratitude to Grimshaw in a letter accompanied by a signed cartoon. This recognition further underscores the significance of the event.

Grimshaw’s concept of gramophone concerts quickly gained traction, leading him to secure contracts with Manchester Corporation to host subsequent events throughout the city. His engagements not only elevated public interest in recorded music but also established him as a pioneering figure in the entertainment industry.

During the summer of 1909, it is estimated that approximately 250,000 individuals attended the 38 concerts organized by Grimshaw, marking a pivotal moment in music history as many experienced recorded music for the first time.

Grimshaw’s great-granddaughter, Susan Cahal, shared insights into the inception of these concerts, highlighting Caruso’s attendance and subsequent endorsement. She noted the stark contrast between the audience’s attire then and the more casual dress of contemporary concertgoers.

Described as a fashionable gentleman characterized by his bowler hat and cigar, Grimshaw later ventured into business, establishing a successful motor car company before passing away in 1940 at the age of 81.