Sports
Orioles Acquire Alex Jackson Following Gary Sanchez Injury
BALTIMORE, Md. — The Baltimore Orioles announced today that they have selected the contract of catcher Alex Jackson and placed Gary Sanchez on the injured list due to a right knee sprain.
To create space on the 40-man roster, Sanchez was transferred to the 60-day injured list. The move follows Sanchez’s early exit from yesterday’s game, which the team initially described as right knee pain.
Interim manager Brandon Hyde mentioned that Sanchez was slated for an MRI last night, but results have not yet been revealed. The urgency for a replacement has increased, prompting the Orioles to acquire Jackson from the New York Yankees in exchange for international signing bonus pool money and a player to be named later.
Jackson, 29, was a former sixth overall pick in the 2014 draft by the Seattle Mariners but did not make his major league debut until 2019 with the Atlanta Braves. He has played 124 games in the majors over five seasons, with last year being his most significant showing as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays.
Despite a solid defensive reputation behind the plate, Jackson has struggled offensively, holding a career batting average of just .132. Last season, he hit a paltry .122 in 58 games, significantly below league averages.
The Orioles have faced substantial challenges with their catching depth this season. Starting catcher Adley Rutschman has been out since June 19 due to an oblique strain. After Sanchez’s injury, backup catchers Robinson Chirinos and Jacob Nottingham also suffered injuries, leaving Stallings as the starting catcher.
With Sanchez’s injury likely to sideline him for an extended period, either Jackson or Banuelos is expected to back up Stallings. The situation highlights the Orioles’ decision not to promote top prospect Samuel Basallo, despite his significant success in the minors, where he boasts a .253 batting average with 16 home runs this season.
General Manager Mike Elias has indicated a desire to see Basallo in the majors this year, but the franchise appears cautious about advancing him too quickly.
As the team navigates this difficult situation, the importance of Jackson’s addition becomes clear, providing much-needed depth at a crucial position.
