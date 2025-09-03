Orioles Activate Suárez, Recall Handley as Season Winds Down

SAN DIEGO—The Baltimore Orioles made key roster moves on Monday as they prepare for the final stretch of the season. The team activated right-handed pitcher Albert Suárez from the 60-day injured list and recalled catcher Maverick Handley from Triple-A Norfolk.

The move comes as rosters expand from 26 to 28 players, with teams required to add two players on September 1st. The Orioles, who have already been eliminated from postseason contention, are looking to develop their young talent during the final weeks of the season.

Suárez, 35, pitched just once before being sidelined by a rotator cuff injury this season. He appeared in one game on March 28, allowing one earned run over 2 2/3 innings before going on the injured list. The Orioles hope his return can help stabilize their pitching staff.

Meanwhile, Handley returns after spending time on the injured list recovering from a concussion and a sprained right wrist. He struggled offensively before his injury, batting just .073 with three RBIs over 16 games. His presence gives the Orioles three catchers, offering interim manager Tony Mansolino flexibility in the lineup.

“Handley’s addition allows us to use Samuel Basallo and Alex Jackson while keeping a catcher in reserve,” Mansolino said.

In other roster news, outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. will be joining Triple-A Norfolk for the closing weeks of the International League season. Bradfield, the Orioles’ first-round pick in 2023, has been performing well at Double-A Chesapeake, hitting .269 with two home runs and 26 stolen bases.

Right-handed pitcher Cody Poteet, however, has opted for free agency rather than accepting an assignment to Norfolk.

On the field, the Orioles recently snapped a five-game losing streak with an impressive 11-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants, highlighting their potential despite a challenging season.

As the end of the season approaches, the focus for the Orioles will remain on long-term development for their younger players while evaluating their future talent.