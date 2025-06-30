Orioles Aim for Second Win Against Rangers in Key AL Series

Baltimore, MD – The Baltimore Orioles will face the Texas Rangers on June 24, 2025, in the second game of a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. After a strong performance on Monday, when they shut out Texas 6-0, the Orioles look to continue their momentum against a struggling Rangers team.

The Rangers currently hold a 38-41 record and have lost four of their last six games. They are particularly struggling on the road this season, posting a disappointing 15-25 record away from home. On the other hand, the Orioles, with a record of 34-44, have shown signs of improvement, winning six of their last ten games.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a -139 favorite on the money line, meaning a bet of $139 would yield a profit of $100. The total runs over/under for the game is set at 9.5 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

For the Orioles, veteran pitcher Charlie Morton (4-7, 5.64 ERA) is expected to start. Morton had a strong outing against Tampa Bay last week, allowing only one earned run in six innings. His performance is crucial to Baltimore’s success as he has been inconsistent this season.

Jacob Latz is anticipated to start for Texas, marking his second start of the year. He has primarily worked from the bullpen but has shown flashes of talent in his limited appearances.

A key player for the Orioles is shortstop Jackson Holliday, who has been hot at the plate, batting .278 this season with 14 doubles and eight home runs. He has recorded hits in 13 of his last 16 games and is expected to contribute significantly against the Rangers.

On the Rangers’ side, third baseman Josh Smith has also been a bright spot, hitting .284 with seven home runs. Smith’s ability to hit against right-handed pitching will be pivotal, especially against Morton.

As the game approaches, SportsLine’s projection model has picked the under for total runs, forecasting a combined score of 9.1. Betting experts suggest that this matchup could be heavily influenced by the starting pitchers’ performances.

With both teams eager to secure a win, the stage is set for what promises to be an exciting evening of baseball in Baltimore.