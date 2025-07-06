Orioles Aim for Sweep Against Braves in Sunday Showdown

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Baltimore Orioles (39-49) and Atlanta Braves (39-49) will square off in a decisive third game of their series at Truist Park this Sunday. The Orioles are looking to complete a sweep after defeating the Braves 9-6 in the previous game.

Trevor Rogers (1-0, 2.05 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Orioles, while the Braves will counter with Grant Holmes (4-7, 3.47 ERA). The first pitch is set for 11:35 a.m. ET.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Atlanta is currently favored at -142 on the money line, meaning a wager of $142 would yield a profit of $100. The over/under for total runs scored stands at 9.

The Orioles have seen success in recent games, highlighted by Ryan O'Hearn, who leads the team with a .289 batting average, 11 home runs, and 30 RBIs this season. O’Hearn has managed to hit in five of his last six games, showcasing his consistency.

Another key player for Baltimore is Gunnar Henderson, who has 89 hits, a .275 batting average, and 10 home runs. Henderson, a 2024 All-Star, has also recorded a hit in five of his last six outings.

On the opposing side, Atlanta’s Ronald Acuna Jr. is a standout, boasting a .333 batting average with nine home runs and 18 RBIs. Acuna has secured a hit in three of his last four contests.

Matt Olsen, the Braves’ first baseman, has emerged as a reliable run producer, leading the team with 17 home runs and 58 RBIs. He is currently enjoying a hot streak with hits in 11 of his last 12 games.

As the teams prepare for what is expected to be an exciting matchup, SportsLine’s projection model believes the total runs will trend under, projecting just 8.7 combined runs between the two teams. This model gives Atlanta a 59% win probability against the Orioles, who hold a 41% chance.

This matchup will be crucial for both teams as they strive to enhance their standings in the season.