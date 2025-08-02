BALTIMORE, Maryland – The Baltimore Orioles are struggling at the bottom of the American League East Division, sitting with a 47-58 record. Sitting behind teams like the Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays, the Orioles have decided to operate as sellers ahead of the trade deadline.

Despite their challenges this season, the Orioles found a silver lining on Saturday, achieving a historic feat. They recorded their largest shutout win in franchise history with an 18-0 victory against the Colorado Rockies at Camden Yards. Starting pitcher Trevor Rogers delivered a seven-inning performance, and 12 Orioles players contributed hits for a remarkable offensive display.

On the same weekend, “Happy Gilmore 2” premiered on Netflix, garnering attention for its nostalgic tie to the beloved original film. The day after its release, Orioles catcher Alex Jackson took the field, recreating a moment reminiscent of the iconic character played by Adam Sandler. In the eighth inning, Jackson hit a home run that, while not exceeding 400 yards like Sandler’s fictional golf swing, did soar over 400 feet to center field.

The sequel to the 1996 classic “Happy Gilmore,” which features old favorites like Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald, has sparked excitement among fans. Filmed entirely in New Jersey, it was shot across nine different counties, resulting in a $152 million investment in the state.

As the Orioles look ahead to a rebuild, moments like Jackson’s home run bring a glimmer of joy to the team’s season.