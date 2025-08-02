Sports
Orioles’ Alex Jackson Pays Tribute to ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ with Home Run
BALTIMORE, Maryland – The Baltimore Orioles are struggling at the bottom of the American League East Division, sitting with a 47-58 record. Sitting behind teams like the Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays, the Orioles have decided to operate as sellers ahead of the trade deadline.
Despite their challenges this season, the Orioles found a silver lining on Saturday, achieving a historic feat. They recorded their largest shutout win in franchise history with an 18-0 victory against the Colorado Rockies at Camden Yards. Starting pitcher Trevor Rogers delivered a seven-inning performance, and 12 Orioles players contributed hits for a remarkable offensive display.
On the same weekend, “Happy Gilmore 2” premiered on Netflix, garnering attention for its nostalgic tie to the beloved original film. The day after its release, Orioles catcher Alex Jackson took the field, recreating a moment reminiscent of the iconic character played by Adam Sandler. In the eighth inning, Jackson hit a home run that, while not exceeding 400 yards like Sandler’s fictional golf swing, did soar over 400 feet to center field.
The sequel to the 1996 classic “Happy Gilmore,” which features old favorites like Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald, has sparked excitement among fans. Filmed entirely in New Jersey, it was shot across nine different counties, resulting in a $152 million investment in the state.
As the Orioles look ahead to a rebuild, moments like Jackson’s home run bring a glimmer of joy to the team’s season.
Recent Posts
- India Clinches Draw as Multiple Records Are Set at Old Trafford
- Lottery Players Eye Big Prizes with Daily Draw Games
- Elizabeth Holmes Shares Prison with Ghislaine Maxwell
- Trump’s Capitol Clash: Senate Talks Collapse Over Nominees
- National Grid Launches £8 Billion Initiative for Clean Energy Substations
- Lena Dunham Envisions Film Adaptation of Vanderpump Rules Scandoval
- Greyhound Bus Service Returns to Asheville After Hurricane Helene
- Tottenham Prepares to Face Newcastle in Preseason Friendly
- Lottery Jackpot Grows as No Winners Emerge from Recent Draws
- At Home to Close Six Stores, Including One in Chicago Suburb
- Tyra Banks Reveals Surprising Snacking Habits on Morning Talk Show
- Margot Robbie in Talks for Tim Burton’s ‘Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman’ Remake
- Quentin Tarantino Remembers Michael Madsen at Private Memorial
- Celebrating Friendship Day 2025: August 3 Events in Delhi-NCR
- Cardano Price Struggles Amid Market Sell-Off and Whale Activity
- Revisiting the Night of the Manson Family Murders
- Trump Announces $200 Million White House Ballroom Construction
- Shark Attack: Danilo Gallinari’s Wife Bitten While Pregnant in Puerto Rico
- Chicago Faces Rising Pedestrian Fatalities Amid Summer Tourism
- DeMarcus Cousins Reveals Nikola Jokic’s Retirement Thoughts