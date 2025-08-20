Orioles’ Bautista Faces Long Recovery After Shoulder Surgery

Baltimore, MD — The Baltimore Orioles announced today that closer Félix Bautista has undergone successful surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff and torn labrum in his right shoulder. Bautista is expected to miss the next 12 months.

This news comes as a significant blow to the Orioles and Bautista himself, who just made his return to the mound this season after missing the entire 2024 season due to Tommy John surgery. After showing flashes of his former dominance in 2025, the recent surgery means he will miss most of the remaining 2025 season and a substantial portion of 2026.

Bautista, who has been one of the most effective relievers in baseball, pitched 126 2/3 innings over 2022 and 2023 with a stellar 1.85 earned run average (ERA). Despite recent inconsistencies, he recorded a 2.60 ERA in 34 2/3 innings this season, although his walk rate increased significantly to 16.2%.

The Orioles confirmed that Bautista landed on the 15-day injured list in July due to shoulder discomfort. In August, the team announced the injury was more serious than initially believed, marking a dire prognosis for the pitcher.

Given the long recovery process associated with rotator cuff and labrum repairs, there is concern about Bautista regaining his previous high-level performance. His fastball, which averaged 99.1 mph in his dominant 2023 season, saw a decline in velocity, averaging around 97.5 mph in 2025.

Before the injury setbacks, Bautista was on track to secure a notable salary in arbitration, with a raise expected for 2026 and 2027. However, the missed time may hinder his earning potential. He is currently making $1 million in 2025 and is under team control through 2027.

The Orioles continue to face challenges with injuries this season, having already lost several key players. Although they sold multiple relievers before the trade deadline, Bautista’s absence is particularly impactful for a team aiming to compete in 2026.

This injury further complicates the Orioles’ plans for the upcoming offseason, and team officials will likely have to seek additional bullpen help. While Bautista’s recovery path remains uncertain, the team hopes to see him back on the mound in the future.