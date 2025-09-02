Orioles Consider Lineup Changes Amid Struggles and Injuries

SAN DIEGO—The Baltimore Orioles face lineup decisions as player performance and injuries impact their roster. Jackson Holliday, who has struggled offensively, remains a topic of discussion among fans and analysts alike.

In recent games, Holliday has failed to find his rhythm, recording a batting average of just .173 over 25 contests in August. Despite his challenges, the Orioles have maintained his position as the leadoff hitter, hoping he can build consistency.

Some fans, like John Leach, have suggested moving Holliday to the 7th, 8th, or 9th spot in the lineup to allow Jeremiah Jackson, who has excelled, to take over the leadoff position. Leach argued that not getting on base as a leadoff hitter is detrimental to the team.

While Holliday’s numbers show a lack of productivity—four extra-base hits and six RBIs in August—team management has expressed commitment to his development. Although a lineup adjustment might seem beneficial, some believe that letting Holliday face these challenges will better prepare him for future success.

In addition to Holliday’s struggles, the Orioles activated Albert Suárez from the injured list as they expand rosters to 28 players. Suárez, who has dealt with a rotator cuff injury, adds depth to the pitching staff. Meanwhile, catcher Maverick Handley was recalled after dealing with injuries of his own. The roster move highlights the ongoing effort to balance performance and injury management.

As the end of the season approaches, the Orioles continue to look for silver linings amid their struggles. For now, all eyes remain on Holliday as he navigates through his offensive woes.