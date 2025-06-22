Sports
Orioles Defeat Yankees 5-3 Behind Urías’ Home Run
NEW YORK – The Baltimore Orioles secured a 5-3 victory against the New York Yankees on Friday, June 20, 2025, at Yankee Stadium. Ramón Urías‘s eighth-inning home run propelled the Orioles as they aimed to improve their standings in the league.
The game started with the Orioles using a right-handed lineup, which resulted in key players like Gunnar Henderson and Cedric Mullins being benched. Jordan Westburg led off while Adley Rutschman was scratched from the lineup due to left side discomfort. Interim manager Tony Mansolino adjusted the lineup after assessing player fatigue from a recent stretch of games.
The Yankees took an early lead with Aaron Judge hitting a tie-breaking home run in the third inning. However, the Orioles quickly countered, tying the game in the sixth with Coby Mayo’s clutch single. A pivotal moment occurred in the eighth when Urías hit a 337-foot home run off Luke Weaver, showcasing his ability to come through in critical situations.
Henderson extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a pinch-hit RBI single, showcasing his consistent performance throughout the season. This victory moved the Orioles to 33-42, bringing them within nine games of .500 for the first time since May 11.
The Orioles’ pitching staff put together a strong performance, with Scott Blewett earning the win after six solid innings and Félix Bautista notching his 16th save, making him the first Orioles pitcher with saves on multiple birthdays, according to STATS.
“I think we just keep believing in ourselves,” Urías said after the game. “Finally, it’s showing up.”
As the Orioles look ahead, they aim to maintain their momentum against the Yankees and hope for a more productive season ahead.
Recent Posts
- Novo Nordisk’s Amycretin Shows Promising Weight Loss Results in Trials
- Dwight Howard Finally Settles Long-standing Feud with Shaquille O’Neal
- Safiullin Favored in ATP Mallorca Match Against Muller
- Bezos and Sanchez’s Venetian Wedding Sparks Protests Amidst Celebrity Excitement
- Globo’s Historic Soap Operas Fail at Key Anniversaries
- Daniel Altmaier Reaches Mallorca Open Quarterfinals After Defeating Fognini
- Tour de France 2025: Riders Prepare for Epic Showdown in Lille
- Cincinnati Man Recovers from Lyme Disease with Unique Therapies
- Brazilian João Fonseca Debuts at Eastbourne ATP 250 Tournament
- Bezos and Sanchez Set for Lavish Wedding Amid Protests in Venice
- Investors Weigh Pros and Cons of BigBear.ai Stock Amid AI Growth
- Circle and Coinbase Stocks Surge After Senate Passes GENIUS Act
- Jaiswal and Gill Lead India to 359/3 Against England at Headingley
- Naomi Osaka Faces Olga Danilovic in Bad Homburg Open Showdown
- Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton Lead ATP Tour Events in Mallorca and Eastbourne
- Safiullin Favored Over Muller in ATP Mallorca Match
- Harry Herrera Leads JRU to Victory Against Lyceum in Filoil EcoOil Cup
- NYT Connections Hints for Monday, June 23: Tips and Answers
- Exxon Mobil Stock Surges with Impressive Long-Term Gains
- Tennis Stars Gear Up for Wimbledon in Bad Homburg and Beyond