Orioles Face Astros in Crucial Weekend Series

Baltimore, MD – The Baltimore Orioles will face the Houston Astros this weekend in a crucial three-game series starting on Friday. This matchup comes after the Orioles’ successful visit to Houston last weekend, where they won two out of three games.

One of the main storylines for this series is the home debut of top prospects Dylan Beavers and Samuel Basallo. Both players have shown promise since their MLB debuts, with Beavers hitting four singles in his first four games and driving in one run. Basallo has contributed five RBIs in just three games, providing a spark to the Orioles’ offense.

The Orioles enter this series scoring 6.5 runs per game over their last four games, while the Astros have struggled offensively, averaging just above two runs per game during the same stretch. Houston is coming off a record of 3-6 in their last three series and recently ended a 31-inning scoreless streak.

Starting for Baltimore on Friday will be right-handed pitcher Brandon Young, who is still searching for his first win of the season. In his last outing, he struggled against the Oakland Athletics. He’ll face Astros pitcher Framber Valdez, who has a strong season record of 11-5 and an ERA of 2.97.

In Saturday’s matchup, Cade Povich will pitch for the Orioles against Jason Alexander of the Astros. Povich is looking to build on his season-high 10 strikeouts from his last performance against the Athletics. Alexander has found success since joining the Astros, maintaining a 2.56 ERA in six appearances.

On Sunday, Dean Kremer will take the mound for the Orioles as he looks for his first win since July. He faces Cristian Javier, who is returning from an elbow injury.

A key player to watch from the Orioles is Gunnar Henderson, who has emerged as a significant threat on offense. Meanwhile, the Astros, led by veteran José Altuve, are still looking to find their rhythm as they confront injuries in their lineup.

This series will be an essential test for both teams as the postseason approaches, with the Astros eager to keep their playoff hopes alive against a rejuvenated Orioles lineup. Fans can catch the games on FOX and MASN.